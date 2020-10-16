Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.85). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($31.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($59.63) to ($8.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41).

A number of research firms recently commented on AFIB. Bank of America started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

