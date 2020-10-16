Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

