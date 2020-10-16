Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

AXAS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

