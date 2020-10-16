Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $19.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.