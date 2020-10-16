89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Bank of America raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $398.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

