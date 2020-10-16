$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $11.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $347.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.