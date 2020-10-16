1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.25

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.40. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 7,266 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.