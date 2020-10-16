1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

1life Healthcare stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 893,253 shares of company stock valued at $25,685,885 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $4,831,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $56,689,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

