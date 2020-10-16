$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 159,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

