$0.48 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of SAR opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.26%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,500 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

