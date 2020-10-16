-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 804,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

