$0.23 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.