-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is $0.18. Overstock.com posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

OSTK stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,764 shares of company stock worth $1,456,682 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

