$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,175,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.