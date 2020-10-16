$0.17 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.32. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.