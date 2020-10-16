-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.44 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

