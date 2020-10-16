-$0.04 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

MDNA stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

