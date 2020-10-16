-$0.01 EPS Expected for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Telenav also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNAV stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Telenav has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

