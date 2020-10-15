Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Down 3.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 13,535,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,476,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

