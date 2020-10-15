Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Buy

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COWN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cowen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

