Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to “Buy”

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 45,469 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,511,844.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

