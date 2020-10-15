Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, which is likely to position the company favorably, owing to a suite of market-ready alternative fuel products across all segments of transportation. The company regularly undertakes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Westport initiated a series of cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. However, decline in the global light vehicle production due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the sales and earnings of the company. High research and development costs due to frequent product launches and liquidity crisis are other headwinds faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

