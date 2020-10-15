Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company retained its impressive surprise trend in the first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and earnings increasing year over year. Results were backed by reduced operating expenses, thanks to solid cost management. This also aided margins in the quarter. Apart from this, the company continued to see strength in the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, revenues declined 1.2% in the fiscal first quarter. Also, organic revenues edged down 0.6% thanks to lower consumption for certain product categories, stemming from ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, currency headwinds marred the company’s international revenues by about $1 million in the fiscal first quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

