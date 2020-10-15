Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain recently formed a 300-million+ Euro joint venture (JV) to develop and manage the 27 megawatt, hyperscale data center in Frankfurt. Notably, amid strong demand for interconnection and colocation space, focus on the expansion of the data center business will diversify its revenue mix. Moreover, organic growth in recurring revenues from its storage business is likely to drive its performance over the long term. The company expanded its transformation program, Project Summit, and expects higher adjusted EBITDA benefit. However, shares of Iron Mountain have underperformed the industry in the past year. Additionally, continued weakness in recycled paper prices and a slowdown in its service business will likely affect service activity. Given its international presence, fluctuations in the currency exchange rate are added concerns.”

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,886,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

