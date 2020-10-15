Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s segmental sales, although dismal in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen visible trend improvement through the quarter and continuing into July. The improvement in the company’s U.S. revenues led by the U.S. spine business looks encouraging. Continued momentum of robotic technology and strong uptake of the company’s HEDRON line of 3D printed inner body spacers buoy optimism. Globus Medical launched several products in its spine portfolio, which instills investors’ confidence in the stock. Globus Medical’s results in the second quarter were better-than-expected despite pandemic-led business disruptions. Over the past three months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its sector. Yet, margin contractions are worrying. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts are other worries.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Globus Medical stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 641,351 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 255,273 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

