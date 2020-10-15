Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

CRK opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

