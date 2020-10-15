Zacks Investment Research Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities began coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $21.75 on Monday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a P/E ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

