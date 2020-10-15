Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $238.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefiting from increase in drive-thru sales. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets as well. Of late, earning estimates for 2020 have increased. The company witnessed continued improvement in results throughout the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2020, most of the company’s restaurants are open globally. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company. The company’s comps declined for the second straight quarter after reporting positive comps in the preceding 19 quarters. Moreover, the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the pandemic.”

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

McDonald's stock opened at $227.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $229.48.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

