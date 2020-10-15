Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KAR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 297,793 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.