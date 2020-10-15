Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Sell

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 213,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.