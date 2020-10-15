Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Strong Sell

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bausch’s performance in the year so far has been weak as the ongoing pandemic has resulted in lesser doctor visits and postponement of elective medical procedures. Nevertheless, the company’s move to separate its eye care business is positive, as it puts the drug pricing and accounting scandals at the back. The recent drug approvals should fuel the top line. Meanwhile, in the last four years, the company has divested approximately $4 billion of non-core assets and paid down more than $8 billion of debt, which bodes well given the huge levels of debt. It recently resolved the legacy investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $45 million regarding its former relationship with Philidor Rx Services, and certain accounting practices and disclosures. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

