Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after buying an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 348,780 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,173,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 171,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

