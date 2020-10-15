Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 43.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 153,321 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $392,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

