Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

