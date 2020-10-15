Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

