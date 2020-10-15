Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 137.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.53 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

