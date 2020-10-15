Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.50. 850,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,942,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,433,904 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

