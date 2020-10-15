Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 69.9% in September

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the September 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

