Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.