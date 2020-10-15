XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. XsunX has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

About XsunX

XsunX, Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

