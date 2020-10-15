Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 647,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 954,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

