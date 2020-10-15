X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 72,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 193,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1,185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 444,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,928 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

