X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 8,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 24,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

