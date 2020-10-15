X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Update

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded X T L Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of XTLB opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.91. X T L Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

