Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 81.2% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
