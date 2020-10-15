Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 81.2% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

