WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in WP Carey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 28.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in WP Carey by 15.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

