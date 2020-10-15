Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 10,387.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOPEY. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

WOPEY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

