Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

