Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 42,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 152,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Wolfden Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.0204878 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

