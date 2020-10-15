WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.47 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.